Business Headlines

Fidget spinners, the hit toy that spun out of nowhere

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
In this photo illustration. a view of fidget spinners, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
In this photo illustration. a view of fidget spinners, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
In this photo illustration. a view of fidget spinners, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

NEW YORK - Stores can't keep them in stock. Parents are going crazy trying to find them.

The mania for fidget spinners - the 3-inch twirling gadgets - is unlike many other toy crazes. They're not made by a major company and are more easily found at a gas station or 7-Eleven than a big toy chain.

The craze exploded last month. Shannan Rowell, a sixth-grade special education teacher, says that after a weeklong break in late April more than half of her students suddenly had one.

Michigan toy store owner Tom Jones says the phone rings 20 to 30 times a day with people checking if they're in stock.

Toy expert Jim Silver expects the fad to last into the summer but fade as more of them flood into the market.

