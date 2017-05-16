Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Cranberry-based rue21 plans restructuring, files for bankruptcy

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Jen Michael, a footwear buyer, smiles as she helps a customer during the grand opening at the Cranberry Mall, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015

Cranberry Township-based teen clothing retailer rue21 is restructuring and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection about a month after announcing it would close roughly 400 stores to focus on online sales.

The company announced last month that it is shuttering the stores, leaving it with more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company announced Tuesday that its bankruptcy filing accompanies agreements with lenders to restructure some debt and obtain more capital.

The company says it could wind up closing more stores before it emerges from bankruptcy in the fall.

A federal bankruptcy judge must approve the Chapter 11 plan which includes up to $175 million in financing from various lenders. That money will help the company pay employees, vendors and honor gift cards.

