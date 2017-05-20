Dreamers // Doers offers resources, moral support for female entrepreneurs

Are you a female with a dead-end job and a great entrepreneurial idea? Or one who's already started a business but in need of professional feedback, moral support, or maybe part-time or full-time work assistance?

Dreamers // Doers might offer just the jolt of camaraderie, fresh insights and mutual empowerment you need to move your project from “nice idea” to full-fledged success.

Combining aspects of social networking, information and advice sharing, and juicy job posting, Dreamers // Doers offers an online “safe space” for female entrepreneurs whose bold dreams might have earned a quick dismissal in a mostly male or mixed setting, explained founder Gesche Haas, 34. A former investor for a hedge fund, her interesting first name and never-say-no spirit reflect an international bloodline — German father, Chinese/Malaysian mother — and her often-challenging, globe-hopping upbringing.

“We've noticed over time that women act differently — are more outspoken, honest, and sharing — when they're in the majority versus the minority,” Haas noted. And in the Dreamers // Doers ethic, giving is more important than getting, with positivity lifting all boats.

“Women don't celebrate wins enough. When one succeeds, we all succeed. And your pro bono offer of help could lead to a business collaboration down the road.”

Four years in development, with chapters in a dozen cities from Los Angeles to London, the “extended family” of Dreamers // Doers has grown to a community numbering “in the five figures,” nurtured mostly on word-of-mouth “and without advertising or taking corporate sponsorship for fear we'd then be accountable,” Haas said.

Dreamers // Doers' value is growing by leaps and bounds. “It's been estimated that half the population will be identifying as freelance workers by 2020,” Haas noted.

Dreamers // Doers' parent company, Trailblazer Ventures, also has rejected — and Haas cautions start-up leaders not to take — venture capital investments. “VC guys will never be satisfied with the relatively small win of a few million that seems great to you. Even if it burns you out, they want you to keep pushing for the billion-dollar unicorn, for the takeover that pays back their losses in the other nine companies that didn't make anything for them and their investors.”

So how does Dreamers // Doers get by? About 1,000 “curated” members pay the bills with a monthly fee of $65 that earns them “some extra perks, more one-on-one mentoring, and higher-level networking with influentials.” Most participants fall into the 25 to 35 age bracket.

For the organization's new Philly branch, Haas was guided by the touts of “Julie Krohner, one of our founding members and now the local chapter co-leader,” to let Julie's former employer, Comcast, take on a local sponsorship relationship. “They'll help us supercharge the Philly chapter, with extra, free resources for local members.”

“Comcast was a start-up 50 years ago and remains strongly committed to supporting entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to help drive growth and innovation in cities around the nation,” said Danielle Cohn, executive director of Entrepreneurial Engagement at Comcast NBC­Universal. “Entrepreneurs need a culture of collaboration and supportive community for innovation to thrive.”