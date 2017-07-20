Sheetz named convenience chain of the year
Updated 8 hours ago
Pennsylvania-based Sheetz was named Convienence Store Decisions' 2017 Chain of the Year for the second time in the 28 year history of the award.
. @sheetz Named CSD's 2017 Chain of the Year - Congrats! https://t.co/Snp47WiwGS pic.twitter.com/cDlHnWbbIr— CStoreDecisions (@CStoreDecisions) July 19, 2017
Convience Store Decisions, which publishes information on the convience store industry, praised the chain for its "unsurpassed commitment to foodservice and technology, a world-class distribution model and a total commitment to its vast employee base."
Sheetz was founded in Altoona in 1952 as a small dairy store but now has hundreds of locations in throughout six states offering gas, convience store items and made to order grub.
Sheetz 3 for $4 app platter https://t.co/zNtdUi4vyJ— Charles Murray (@CharlesMurray15) July 19, 2017
When @sheetz is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow pic.twitter.com/8I6O6paQor— Brittany (@Britt_Parnell) July 11, 2017
The Altoona based chain is the first to ever win the award twice.