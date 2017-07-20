Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Sheetz named convenience chain of the year

Leif Greiss | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Dave Eichner of West Deer pours fuel back into the underground storage tanks after verifying the pumps work properly during the grand opening of Sheetz on July 6, 2017, in Natrona Heights.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz was named Convienence Store Decisions' 2017 Chain of the Year for the second time in the 28 year history of the award.

Convience Store Decisions, which publishes information on the convience store industry, praised the chain for its "unsurpassed commitment to foodservice and technology, a world-class distribution model and a total commitment to its vast employee base."

Sheetz was founded in Altoona in 1952 as a small dairy store but now has hundreds of locations in throughout six states offering gas, convience store items and made to order grub.

The Altoona based chain is the first to ever win the award twice.

