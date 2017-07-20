Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Layoffs begin at Carrier plant Trump criticized for outsourcing to Mexico

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence wave as they visit to Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Ind. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation’s 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 300 Carrier Corp. workers are working their final day at the company's Indianapolis factory as part of an outsourcing of jobs to Mexico that drew criticism last year from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Thursday is the last day for nearly 340 workers at Carrier's gas furnace. Another 290 workers will be let go by Dec. 22.

A company spokesman says Carrier plans to serve lunch for the departing workers.

Carrier announced last year that it would close the Indianapolis plant and cut about 1,400 production jobs in a move expected to save $65 million annually.

Trump repeatedly criticized Carrier's Mexico outsourcing plan. Weeks after Trump won the election, Carrier announced an agreement to spare about 800 jobs in Indianapolis.

About 600 jobs are still being eliminated.

