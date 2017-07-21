PPG can't force Microsoft, Google, Yahoo to turn over dead engineer's emails, judge rules

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Turning over a dead person's emails as part of a lawsuit is optional for service providers, even if the manager of the person's estate agrees to the transaction, a federal judge ruled Friday.

PPG Industries Inc. claims in a federal lawsuit filed in July 2015 that a Chinese glass company and two of its executives bought PPG's trade secrets from a disgruntle retired employee. The Chinese company, Jiangsu Tie Mao Glass Co. Ltd. of Jiangsu, hasn't responded to the lawsuit, and no attorney is listed for it in court records.

Federal agents arrested Thomas Rukavina, 62, of Plum, in May 2015 for selling the Chinese company technology for creating windows for high-speed trains and airplanes, but he killed himself that June while charges were pending.

As part of its pretrial preparations, PPG subpoenaed Microsoft, Google and Yahoo to turn over Rukavina's emails. All three companies refused even though Rukavina's brother agreed to let PPG access the accounts.

The Pittsburgh company filed a motion to compel the companies to turn over the emails, arguing that the brother's consent made it mandatory for the service providers to provide access.

The federal law for stored electronic communications exempts service providers from being compelled to provide data when subpoenaed in a civil lawsuit, said U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak.

Even with the brother's consent, the providers “may” turn over the data but aren't required to, the judge said. Consequently, “the court cannot compel the production of Thomas Rukavina's emails,” he said in denying PPG's motion.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.