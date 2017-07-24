Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Australian watchdog sues Kraft Heinz over sugar in toddler snacks
Matthew Santoni | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has accused H.J. Heinz Co. Australia of making “false and misleading representations” about the nutritional content of its Little Kids Shredz products.

The Kraft Heinz Co.'s Australian subsidiary loaded some of its toddler fruit snacks with enough sugar that a witness for the government's consumer watchdog agency testified Monday they were closer to candy than fruit.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission brought a lawsuit against H.J. Heinz Co. Australia in June 2016, alleging that the company made “false and misleading representations” and “engaged in conduct liable to mislead the public” about the nutritional content of its Little Kids Shredz products. The packaging touted pictures of fresh fruits and vegetables, but the products inside were over 60 percent sugar, the commission said.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, which was covering the beginning of testimony Monday in Adelaide, South Australia, reported that the nutritionist who helped develop the country's dietary guidelines said the snack bars more closely resembled “confectionery” — a term for candy or baked sweets — than fruit or vegetables.

“Confectionery with added vitamins is still confectionery,” she said, according to the ABC.

The primary ingredients of the “Fruit & Veg Shreds,” the ACCC said, were apple paste and apple juice concentrate, so that even though a fresh, whole apple is about 10 percent sugar, the snack bars were 68.7 grams of sugar per 100 grams.

“Accepting that it is a naturally occurring sugar, it is still an added sugar,” said ACCC lawyer Tom Duggan.

The ABC reported Heinz has rejected the government's claims, saying in a statement that the product had similar nutrition values to dried apples and was still appropriate as a snack food for toddlers.

Pittsburgh-based H.J. Heinz Co. and Chicago-based Kraft merged in 2015, creating the world's fifth-largest food and beverage company, which remains co-headquartered between Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

