Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Beer sales are down, especially among millennials

The Washington Post | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Thinking of opening a craft brewery or a bar? You might want to avoid targeting millennials in your marketing — and definitely cut back on the beer.

Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the stocks of two major brewers — Boston Beer Co. (the makers of Sam Adams and Angry Orchard cider) and Constellation Brands (the third-largest beer company in the United States, and one known for importing Corona and Modelo) — because of “sluggish sales,” according to this CNBC report. The culprit? Yeah, it's the millennials.

Apparently, younger generations aren't drinking as much beer as they used to. The data shows they now prefer wine and spirits instead. Research firm Nielsen showed a slight decline in beer penetration across the United States compared to 2016, although wine and spirits penetration stayed about the same. But Goldman's research revealed a shift away from beer to wine and spirits amongst those 35-44.

The beer business seems to be fizzling elsewhere too. As reported last month by the BBC, the International Wine and Spirits Record revealed a decline in beer sales worldwide, even though global gross domestic product increased 3.5 percent in 2016 and economic growth “usually correlates with increased alcohol consumption.” China saw its sales of beer fall 4.2 percent, Brazil's declined 5.3 percent and even Russia's beer sales declined almost 8 percent.

Oh by the way, it's not just wine and spirits that are catching the attention of millennials. Let's not forget the growing legalization trend of marijuana too. According to the CNBC report, there was a “notable inverse correlation with cannabis use” as more people apparently turned to weed over alcohol.

Goldman Sachs is predicting a sales decline in the overall U.S. beer market in 2017 and, as a result, both Boston Beer and Constellation Brands have seen a drop in their respective share prices.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.