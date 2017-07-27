Erie to lose GE plant, almost 600 jobs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the end of 2018 General Electric's transportation division will end most of the locomotive manufacturing performed at a plant outside of Erie that has been operating for over 100 years, according to Bloomberg .

The Lawrence Park plant will lose about 575 jobs as a result, and the locomotive manufacturing will shifted to another GE production plant in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bloomberg cites a downturn in the domestic rail market as the reason for the production shift.

Jamie Miller, chief executive officer of GE Transportation, told Bloomberg that the Fort Worth plant intends to recall about 225 employees.

The move comes as GE works to fulfill an order to India for 1,000 locomotives, the largest such order in the history of the company, and just two years after the company laid off 1,500 workers at the Erie plant.

After the staff reductions, Lawrence Park will employ about 2,000 people, who will focus on design, engineering and prototyping.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.