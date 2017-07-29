Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

As California's labor shortage grows, farmers race to replace workers with robots

The Los Angeles Times | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Agricultural worker Alicia Solano thins rows of lettuce near Salinas, Calif., in March 2017. A computer-guided machine had done the bulk of the work, leaving her small crew to hoe only what it missed. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SALINAS, Calif. — Driscoll's is so secretive about its robotic strawberry picker, it won't let photographers within telephoto range of it.

But if you do get a peek, you won't see anything humanoid or space-aged. AgroBot is still more John Deere than C-3PO — a boxy contraption moving in fits and starts, with its computer-driven sensors, graspers and cutters missing 1 in 3 berries.

Such has been the progress of ag-tech in California, where despite the adoption of drones, iPhone apps and satellite-driven sensors, the hand and knife still harvest the bulk of more than 200 crops.

Now, the $47 billion agriculture industry is trying to bring technological innovation up to warp speed before it runs out of low-wage immigrant workers.

California will have to remake its fields like it did its factories, with more machines and better-educated workers to labor beside them, or risk losing entire crops, economists say.

“California agriculture just isn't going to look the same,” said Ed Taylor, a University of California at Davis rural economist. “You're going to be hard-pressed to find crops grown as labor-intensively as they are now.”

Driscoll's, which grows berries in nearly two dozen countries and is the world's top berry grower, already is moving its berries to table-top troughs, where they are easier for both human and machines to pick, as it has done over the last decade in Australia and Europe.

“We don't see — no matter what happens — that the labor problem will be solved,” said Soren Bjorn, president of Driscoll's of the Americas.

That's because immigrant farmworkers in California's agricultural heartlands are getting older and not being replaced. After decades of crackdowns, the net flow across the U.S.-Mexico border reversed in 2005, a trend that accelerated through 2014, according to a Pew Research Center study. And native-born Americans aren't interested in the job, even at wages that have soared at higher than average rates.

