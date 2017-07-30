Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Court lifts stay on opening California gas facility

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 2:12 a.m.
In 2015, crews work on a relief well at the Aliso Canyon facility above the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — A California Court of Appeal has lifted its temporary stay that prevented Southern California Gas Co. from resuming operations at its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles.

The decision Saturday night clears the way for the utility to begin pumping gas into underground storage wells. Eighteen months ago a major blowout spewed methane that drove thousands of families from their homes.

“We have met—and in many cases, exceeded—the rigorous requirements of the State's safety review,” SoCalGas spokesman Chris Gilbride said.

The same court late Friday temporarily blocked the facility's reopening after Los Angeles County lawyers unsuccessfully tried to get a lower court to stop the utility from resuming operations at Aliso Canyon.

The county has said the state's review didn't adequately address the threat of earthquakes in the Santa Susana Mountains where the storage field is located..

