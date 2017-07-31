S.C. utilities halt work on new nuclear reactors

The long quest to revive America's nuclear power industry suffered a crippling setback Monday when two South Carolina utilities halted construction on a pair of reactors that were once expected to showcase a modern design for a new age of nuclear power.

The project has been plagued by billions of dollars of cost overuns, stagnant demand for electricity, competition from cheap natural gas plants and renewables, and the bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric, the lead contractor and the designer of the AP1000 reactor that was supposed to be the foundation of a smarter, cheaper generation of nuclear power plants.

Instead, the partially finished South Carolina reactors, along with two others under construction in Georgia, have demonstrated that the main obstacle to new nuclear power projects is an economic one. The plants would be more viable if the federal government were to impose a tax on carbon as part of climate change policy, but that seems unlikely.

“Today's announcement is another powerful signal of how just how bleak the outlook for nuclear in the United States is, a result of a hollowed out nuclear industry, cheap gas, falling renewable costs and inadequate policies to account for the climate change costs of carbon emissions,” Jason Bordoff, director of the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy.

“Stronger climate policy as well as government support will be needed if we are to realize the much-heralded ‘nuclear renaissance,' “ he added.

Five nuclear plants have shut down recently, partly a result of age and partly a result of competition from renewable and natural gas plants.

Santee Cooper, the junior partner in the reactor project with a 45 percent share, said shelving the project would save its customers nearly $7 billion in additional costs to complete it, which would have pushed the price tag to $11.4 billion on what was only supposed to cost $5.1 billion to begin with.

SCANA, the lead partner with a 55 percent stake, said completing the plants on its own would be “prohibitively expensive.” The reactors were being built at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C., which has one reactor. The two utilities said they would ask the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to approve a plan to abandon the project. About 5,000 construction workers have been on the job.

There are 99 nuclear reactors in the United States, but only one new nuclear power reactor has been completed since the 1980s. And none had begun construction since an accident at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island site in March 1979 gave regulators and utilities pause. In 1986, disaster struck the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, killing 30 within weeks, making many more ill and contaminating a wide area.

But a wave of optimism about electricity demand and nuclear reactor designs fueled new proposals in the early 2000s. And federal production tax credits and loan guarantees also have been designed to promote new projects. The V.C. Summer reactors were part of a proposal made in 2008.

If they had come online by 2021, the V.C. Summer reactors would have benefitted from federal production tax credits. That would have been in plenty of time with the original schedule; the first plant was due to come online in 2016 and the second in 2019. But that appears impossible now, and neither Congress nor the Trump administration has acted to extend the deadline for the credits.

Though the Trump administration has touted the benefits of nuclear power, the completion of the reactors would have created competition for coal-fired power plants in the region. An analysis by Michael Shellenberger, president of an independent group called Environmental Progress, says that VC Summer reactors would reduce coal generation in South Carolina by 86 percent, an amount of coal that produces pollution equivalent to 3.8 million cars.

Special provisions in South Carolina and Georgia allow utilities to charge ratepayers for a portion of power projects before they come online, a controversial way for private utilities to raise capital. South Carolina ratepayers have already kicked in $1.4 billion through surcharges on their monthly bills.

“We simply cannot ask our customers to pay for a project that has become uneconomical,” Lonnie Carter, Santee Cooper chief executive said in a statement. “And even though suspending construction is the best option for them, we are disappointed that our contractor has failed to meet its obligations and put Santee Cooper and our customers in this situation.”

Santee Cooper said that Westinghouse's parent, Toshiba Corp., has contractually agreed to pay Santee Cooper $976 million in a settlement beginning later this year and continuing through 2022. Santee Cooper will use these funds to avoid new debt and stabilize rates. The company said it would continue to pursue Westinghouse's assets in bankruptcy court to obtain further payment.

SCANA chief executive Kevin Marsh said in a statement that “many factors outside our control have changed since inception of this project.” He said that “chief among them” was “the bankruptcy of our primary construction contractor, Westinghouse.”

In a conference call with analysts Monday afternoon, Marsh said that the company had sought other partners and government assistance but found none.

Nuclear energy is expanding more abroad, especially in fast-growing China, which has 36 nuclear reactors and another 21 under construction, according to the World Nuclear Association. But it has been easier to meet financial hurdles because the plants are built by state-owned companies and the cost of capital is heavily subsidized by the government.