Business Headlines

Kennametal reports net gain in 2017
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 6:18 p.m.

Kennametal Inc. ended fiscal year 2017 with a net income of $51.9 million compared to the net loss of $223.9 million that it suffered in 2016, the company reported Wednesday.

The Unity-based industrial toolmaker improved its bottom line despite a 2-percent drop in sales revenues. Its 2017 sales totaled $2.06 billion, accordiong to its Securities and Exchange Commssion filing.

Kennametal reported basic earnings of 61 cents per share for the year that ended June 30 versus a basic loss of $2.83 per share for the year that ended June 30, 2016.

The company implemented a reorganization that cut 1,000 jobs and made changes to its operations that were intended to save $100 million. In a February conference call, officials said that the company had identified 90 percent of the job cuts.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

