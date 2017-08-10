Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

U.S. wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent in July

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:57 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level slipped in July, the first decline in 11 months and further evidence that inflation remains a no-show in the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, edged down 0.1 percent last month, reflecting a third month of declines in energy prices and a flat reading for food. The July result followed a tiny 0.1 percent gain in June. It was the first drop in wholesale prices since a decline of 0.2 percent last August.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also fell last month by 0.1 percent. Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up a moderate 1.9 percent, while core prices have risen 1.8 percent.

Inflation has been low throughout this recovery. For the past five years, it has fallen below the Federal Reserve's target for annual price gains of 2 percent a year. At the beginning of this year, inflation by a gauge preferred by the Fed did climb as high as 2.2 percent gain in February compared to a year ago. But it has since backtracked and in June registered a 12-month gain of just 1.4 percent.

The Fed raised interest rates in March and June, but economists believe it will put further rate hikes on hold until at least December, waiting to see if inflation resumes rising again to the 2 percent target. Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress last month that she believes tight labor markets will start producing higher wage gains and increased inflation. Unemployment in July returned to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

The 0.1 percent dip in wholesale prices in July reflected a 0.3 percent drop in energy costs in July, which followed even bigger declines in May and June. Last month, the gasoline, natural gas and home heating oil all showed declines.

Food costs showed no gain in July after rising by 0.6 percent in June.

The Labor Department will release its report on consumer prices on Friday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.