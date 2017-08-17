Judge rules that Bob Evans discriminated against pregnant worker
Updated 1 hour ago
The evidence is so clear that Bob Evans Farms LLC cut the work hours of an employee at its West Mifflin restaurant because she was pregnant that there's no need for a trial, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
“It is the rare lawsuit in which the record entitles a plaintiff to the grant of summary judgment in its favor,” U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak said in his 54-page ruling. “This is one of those cases.”
The only questions left for trial are damages and whether the court should issue an injunction against the company to prevent future violations of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, the judge said in his ruling. A spokesperson for the New Albany, Ohio, company had no immediate comment.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the worker's claims, determined they were supported by the evidence and attempted to work out an agreement with the company before it filed the lawsuit on her behalf in 2015.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.