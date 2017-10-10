Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Stocks rise after strong forecasts from Wal-Mart, airlines

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
A trader walks across the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
AFP/Getty Images
A trader walks across the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — A big jump for Wal-Mart helped the Dow Jones industrial average set a record Tuesday, while gains for other retailers and airlines sent other stock indexes higher as well.

Airlines rose as a result of strong forecasts from American and United. Utilities and smaller companies also climbed, while banks edged higher as investors prepared for the financial sector to start reporting its third-quarter results in a few days. Wal-Mart notched its biggest gain in almost a year and a half when the company said it expects its digital sales to rise 40 percent in its next fiscal year. It also plans to buy back $20 billion in stock over two years.

Wal-Mart has invested billions in its e-commerce business in recent years. Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management, said Wal-Mart's online business is critical to its survival, so investors were glad to see signs of success.

"There's very little retail loyalty now," she said. "Consumers just want choice, price and convenience."

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 5.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,550.64. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.61 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,830.68. Wal-Mart was responsible for almost half of that gain. The Nasdaq composite picked up 7.52 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,587.25. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4.44 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,508.01.

Wal-Mart bought online retailer Jet for $3 billion last year and has also snapped up ModCloth and Bonobos and is aiming to expand online grocery sales as well. On Tuesday Wal-Mart Stores gained $3.60, or 4.5 percent, to $84.13. Target rose $1.35, or 2.4 percent, to $57.60 and Amazon declined $3.79 to $987.20 after a four-day winning streak.

Airlines rose after American raised an important revenue forecast and United Continental predicted bigger profit margins. Airlines have been stung by a series of hurricanes that affected the Southeastern U.S. over the last few months. Investors are worried about extensive discounts on ticket prices, but so far their third-quarter results look better than expected.

United jumped $3.02, or 4.7 percent, to $67.72 and American rose $2.43, or 4.8 percent, to $53.03. Delta gave a positive update of its own a week ago, and on Tuesday it added 96 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $52.70.

"The economy is kind of just chugging along here," said Brian Frank, portfolio manager at Key Biscayne, Fla.-based Frank Capital Partners. "It seems like investors just aren't able to put their finger on any risk in front of them."

Chipmaker Nvidia will work with Deutsche Post DHL to start testing autonomous delivery trucks in 2018. The stock rose $3.54, or 1.9 percent, to $188.93. Nvidia is up 10-fold over the past three years.

Automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi slumped. Delphi has announced several partnerships to develop and test autonomous cars, including a pact with a French transport company. It lost $1.50, or 1.5 percent, to $98.62. Intel, one of Delphi's partners in that business, shed 21 cents to $39.65.

Procter & Gamble stumbled after saying its shareholders did not elect Peltz to its board. Preliminary vote totals showed a close result and Peltz did not immediately concede defeat.

Peltz, of Trian Fund Management, says the company's performance has been disappointing for the last decade. The maker of Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste urged shareholders to vote against Peltz and says he hasn't offered any specific ideas. The stock started the day higher but finished with a loss of 50 cents at $91.62.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell said it will split up. It will keep its lucrative aerospace business, which activist investors pushed the company to spin off last year. Instead, Honeywell will make its transportation business one separate company. Its home heating, ventilation and security systems and fire prevention unit and its global distribution business will become a third company. Honeywell lost 29 cents to $143.31.

Pfizer said it might sell or spin off its consumer products business, which owns brands such as ChapStick, Advil, Robitussin and Preparation H. It expects to make a decision next year. Pfizer rose 26 cents to $36.40.

Nixon, of Northern Trust, said these kinds of breakups are appealing to companies because they're a way to create more value for shareholders in a time when economic growth remains somewhat low, and isn't likely to improve much.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added $1.34, or 2.7 percent, to $50.92 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 82 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $56.61 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline added 3 cents to $1.59 a gallon. Heating oil picked up 3 cents to $1.76 a gallon. Natural gas jumped 6 cents to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The dollar slipped to 112.37 yen from 112.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1804 from $1.1752.

Gold climbed $8.80 to $1,293.80 an ounce and silver jumped 24 cents to $17.21 an ounce. Copper rose 3 cents to $3.06 a pound.

Bond prices moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.35 percent from 2.36 percent.

Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent. The CAC 40 in France fell slightly. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6 percent to its highest close in 21 years. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.7 percent after a weeklong holiday. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong climbed 0.6 percent.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.