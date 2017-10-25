Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

NAACP warns African-Americans against travel on American Airlines

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
The NAACP is warning African-Americans that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions. American said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, it's disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline.
The NAACP is warning African-Americans that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions. American said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, it's disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline.
FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory speaks at a news conference in New York. Mallory has accused an American Airlines pilot of racial discrimination in kicking her off a flight. The NAACP is warning African-Americans that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions. American said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, it's disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory speaks at a news conference in New York. Mallory has accused an American Airlines pilot of racial discrimination in kicking her off a flight. The NAACP is warning African-Americans that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions. American said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, it's disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Updated 40 minutes ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — The NAACP is warning African-Americans that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions.

American said Wednesday that it was disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline.

The NAACP said that for several months it has watched a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers. Among them was activist Tamika Mallory's claim last week that she was a victim of racial bias when a pilot ordered her off a flight after a dispute with another airline employee over her seat.

The NAACP said that and other recent incidents involving African-Americans “suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias on the part of American Airlines.”

In a statement, American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said, “We are disappointed to hear about this travel advisory as our team members — a diverse community of gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants — are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds. Every day American is committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”

Gibson said American will invite NAACP representatives to meet at the company's headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, for “a meaningful dialogue” about the airline.

The NAACP highlighted four recent incidents in which African-American passengers said they were treated in a discriminatory way. The one that attracted the most media attention involved Mallory, an organizer of the Women's March on Washington in January.

Mallory had changed her seat at an airport kiosk, only to be told at the gate that the seat had been assigned to another customer. Mallory said she was treated disrespectfully by the gate agent — another African-American woman — and was outraged when a white male pilot asked if she could control herself while on the flight.

After being told she was being kicked off the plane, Mallory called the pilot a racist in a profanity-laced exchange. She took a later flight home to New York on American, then held a press conference two days later and threatened to take legal action against the airline.

American is the world's largest airline. The NAACP describes itself as the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.