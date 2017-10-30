Steel Caucus wants Trump to protect U.S. steel from import 'threats'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 68-member Congressional Steel Caucus, including seven Pennsylvania congressmen, has written a letter to President Trump urging prompt action on the threat posed by foreign steel imports.

The letter specifically called on the Trump administration to complete its Section 232 investigation soon. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 authorizes the commerce secretary to investigate the impact that imports are having on national security.

“Each day that passes is another day that the domestic steel industry faces an onslaught of imports and the deeply harmful effects of unfair trade practices,” the letter said, “which is why we believe the investigation must be completed as soon as possible.”

Among the signatories to the letter were four Western Pennsylvania congressmen – Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Titusville.

The letter noted that global steel overcapacity and “destructive” trade practices have caused layoffs and mill idling in Pennsylvania and across the country.

In September , Export-based Dura-Bond Industries announced that it was laying off 180 workers from its pipe mill and coating mill in Steelton, Dauphin County – about 40 percent of the workforce at that location.

Dura-Bond, which manufactures and coats steel pipe for the natural gas industry, cited the glut of cheap steel imports from overseas as one of the reasons for the Nov. 15 layoffs.

Dura-Bond and a coalition of U.S. steel pipe producers previously sent a letter to President Trump asking him to impose tariffs and take other actions to end the glut of foreign steel.

In the letter, the American Line Pipe Producers Association complained that its members have experienced a decline in market share, production, revenue and employment levels as a result of “distortive” trade practices that have flooded the U.S. market with steel and steel product imports.

The Steel Caucus letter, dated Oct. 26, made a similar complaint. It said the 700 million metric tons of global steel overcapacity amounts to more than eight times the output of all American steel producers. Steel imports for 2017 are up 21 percent from the same period in 2016, the letter said.

“Action must be taken to stop this unfair trade so that American steelworkers can continue to make American steel that supports our military, critical infrastructure, and the livelihoods of innumerable American families,” the letter said.

The American Iron and Steel Institute praised the Steel Caucus letter.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.