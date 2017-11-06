Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Oil and gas employers: We're hiring

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For the first time in four years, the oil and gas industry expects to hire more people than it lays off in 2018, according to a new survey .

Research by recruiter NES Global Talent and OilAndGasJobSearch.com shows the industry is beginning to overcome the drop in oil prices in 2014 and the resulting economic downturn.

Nearly 90 percent of employers surveyed said they expect staffing levels to stay the same or increase in the next 12 months. The Oil and Gas Outlook 2017 report included responses from 3,000 employers and 7,000 employees in 158 countries.

The survey findings are a sign that confidence is returning to the oil and gas market, which NES Global Talent CEO Tig Gilliam attributed partly to a sharp increase in investment in U.S. shale.

“Natural gas has become the leading power generation fuel, overtaking coal, and the U.S. continues to stride towards becoming a significant force in the export of liquefied natural gas,” said Americas CEO Dane Groeneveld.

“The North American downstream sector has benefitted from lower feedstock prices, with solid domestic demand and the added bonus of a growing export market,” Groeneveld said. “Refined products from North America continue to rise, and these facilities have been working to capacity, meaning that 2018 and 2019 should result in increased job creation.”

The survey also found that:

• 60 percent of employers expect to recruit significantly over the next 12 months;

• 31 percent of employers have not laid off any staff in the last 12 months;

• 72 percent of employees are confident of finding new work in the industry; and

• 50 percent of employers expect salaries to increase by more than 5 percent in the next 12 months.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

