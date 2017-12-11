Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

US job openings near record high in October

The Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The number of available jobs nationwide stayed at a near record high in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency reported a total of 6 million job openings at the end of October, which is below the September number of 6.2 million but above the October 2016 estimate of 5.6 million job openings.

The number of hires was 5.6 million, compared to 5.2 million in the previous October. The number of separations was 5.2 million, compared to 5 million in the previous October.

Of the separations, 3.2 million were people quitting jobs, 1.6 million were people being laid off or fired. The remaining separations, about 400,000, were because of retirement, death, disability or transfers to other locations within the same firm.

Job openings have been at near record high levels since June, the agency reported.

