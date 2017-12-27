Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Elon Musk says Tesla is planning to make a pickup truck

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on July 19, 2017 shows Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

Updated 7 hours ago

LONDON — Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says the electric car company will make a pickup truck after the release of its next model.

In a message on Twitter late Tuesday, Musk said: "I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y." The Model Y is an electric SUV that's due for release in about two years.

He said the pickup would probably be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.

Musk, who had previously hinted that a pickup model was due, was responding to suggestions he had solicited through Twitter about what the company could improve.

Tesla has mainly focused on producing passenger cars over the past decade but has branched out in recent years. It plans to make electric semis and has invested in battery production.

