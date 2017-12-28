Pennsylvania coal production up last week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bituminous coal production in the state apparently increased in the week ended Dec. 23, according to the Energy Information Administration weekly coal production report.

Miners produced an estimated 951,000 short tons of coal last week. The agency in its previous weekly production report estimated that miners produced 981,000 short tons of coal in the week that ended Dec. 16, but the agency now estimates they mined 935,000 short tons.

The Energy Information Administration bases its estimates on the total number of railcars loaded with coal during the week. It revises its estimates on a quarterly basis using figures from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, which comes from coal mining company reports.

Based on EIA's latest estimates, year-to-date coal production in Pennsylvania overall is up 11.6 percent from 2016 while bituminous coal production is up 11.7 percent and anthracite production is up 10.8 percent.

Total U.S. coal production is up 8.9 compared to 2016.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.