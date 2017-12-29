Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Record natural gas production, consumption in October

The Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Natural gas production and consumption set records in October, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Companies produced a total of 2,329 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of dry natural gas, the highest amount for an October since the agency began tracking production in 1973. The October number is a 5.2 percent increase over October 2016 production.

Businesses and residences consumed 2,035 Bcf, which was the highest number recorded since the agency changed how it measures consumption in 2001. The October figure is 5.7 percent higher than the October 2016 consumption.

Dry natural gas is a processed gas that's ready for use. The wet gas that typically comes out of Marcellus shale wells contains other gases, including some that are valuable in their own right, such as ethane and butane, that have to be removed before the gas can be marketed.

All four major sectors that consume natural gas — residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation — increased their usage in October, the agency said.

