Business Headlines

Natural gas commodity prices dropped in 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport
Tom Fontaine | Tribune-Review
Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport

Updated 2 hours ago

The only energy commodity price that declined in 2017 was the one for natural gas, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Overall, energy commodity prices took a dive in the first half of 2017, but higher crude oil and petroleum product prices caused the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index for energy to end the year 16 percent higher than it started, the agency said.

Warmer weather last winter and high inventory levels depressed natural gas prices in the first few months of the year, the agency said. The electric industry also used less natural gas during the summer than it did in 2016, the agency said. The index for natural gas ended the year about 11 percent lower than it started.

In a separate report, the agency reports that spot coal prices stayed flat throughout December but eastern U.S. coal futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange are increasing in value.

