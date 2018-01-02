Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
StarKist, EPA reach new agreement on American Samoa plant

The Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Pittsburgh-based StarKist Co. have reached a new agreement in the government's environmental enforcement action over the company's American Samoa plant.

The Justice Department announced the new agreement in Tuesday's Federal Register.

The original agreement included $6.3 million in fines and the company's agreement to upgrade pollution controls at the plant. The new agreement adds another $200,000 in fines and a commitment by StarKist to improve its stormwater collection system.

The problems with the stormwater system were discovered after the company and the government made the original agreement, StarKist said in an email statement Tuesday.

The new agreement also adds the Territory of American Samoa to the lawsuit and allows it to receive $2.6 million of the $6.5 million in fines. The rest of the fines go to the federal government.

