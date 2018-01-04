Pennsylvania coal production in 2017 stayed above 2016 levels
During the Christmas week, coal production in Pennsylvania slowed, but the year-to-date totals remain above last year's totals, according to the Energy Information Administration's weekly coal production report.
Miners in the state's bituminous coal fields produced 651,000 short tons during the week that ended Dec. 30. By comparison, they mined 951,000 tons the week before. Anthracite production for the week was 26,000 tons, compared to 35,000 tons from the previous week.
In the year-to-date totals, bituminous production was 8.1 percent above the 2016 total while anthracite production was 8.9 percent higher. Total U.S. coal production was 6.1 percent above 2016 totals. The totals represent estimates and aren't the final production numbers for 2017.
