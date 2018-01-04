Pittsburgh-area Kmart, Sears stores closing in Collier and Ross Park Mall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart informed employees at 103 stores — including a Kmart in Collier and the Sears at Ross Park Mall — that it will close those stores between early March and April.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced that the closings include 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores nationwide.

“As previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” it said in a statement.

It gave no indication of how many employees work in the stores, but said most are part-time. Eligible workers will receive severance pay and an opportunity to apply for open jobs at other stores in the area, the company said.

Liquidation sales are slated to begin Tuesday.

The company has struggled for years with competition from online retailers and has experienced declining sales for the past 12 quarters, according Reuters news agency. It has been closing stores for several years.

The Collier Kmart is in Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.

Curtis Kossman, president of Green Tree-based Kossman Development Co., the center's owner, said he was confident he would find a new tenant to fill the Kmart space.

“We're fortunate that the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center is nearly 100 percent occupied and has been so for many years,” he said. “I'm very confident that we'll be able to retenant that location with uses that are equal or better than what Kmart currently provides as an amenity to the center.”

Simon Property Group, which owns the Ross Park Mall, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.