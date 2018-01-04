Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Pittsburgh-area Kmart, Sears stores closing in Collier and Ross Park Mall

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
In this March 22, 2017, file photo, a shopper walks up to a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio.
In this March 22, 2017, file photo, a shopper walks up to a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio.

Updated 6 hours ago

The parent company of Sears and Kmart informed employees at 103 stores — including a Kmart in Collier and the Sears at Ross Park Mall — that it will close those stores between early March and April.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced that the closings include 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores nationwide.

“As previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” it said in a statement.

It gave no indication of how many employees work in the stores, but said most are part-time. Eligible workers will receive severance pay and an opportunity to apply for open jobs at other stores in the area, the company said.

Liquidation sales are slated to begin Tuesday.

The company has struggled for years with competition from online retailers and has experienced declining sales for the past 12 quarters, according Reuters news agency. It has been closing stores for several years.

The Collier Kmart is in Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.

Curtis Kossman, president of Green Tree-based Kossman Development Co., the center's owner, said he was confident he would find a new tenant to fill the Kmart space.

“We're fortunate that the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center is nearly 100 percent occupied and has been so for many years,” he said. “I'm very confident that we'll be able to retenant that location with uses that are equal or better than what Kmart currently provides as an amenity to the center.”

Simon Property Group, which owns the Ross Park Mall, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.