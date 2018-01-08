Appalachian coal prices drop in first week of year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spot prices on Appalachian coal fell by more than a dollar last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Central Appalachian coal had been holding steady for more than a month at $59.85 per ton. It fell $1.35 to $58.50 per ton for the week that ended Friday.

Northern Appalachian coal, which had also been steady for more than a month, fell by $1.05 from $46.20 to $45.15.

Most coal is sold through long-term contracts. Spot purchases are used to supplement inventories.

The spot price of Illinois Basin coal held steady while coal mined in the Powder River and Uinta basins out west saw price increases.

Eastern coal futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange are maintaining the increase they saw in November and are running about $65 per ton.