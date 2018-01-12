Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Pittsburgh metro saw 1.9 percent inflation

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:21 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh metro area saw inflation of 1.9 percent between the second half of 2016 and the second half of 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average consumer price index for all cities covered by the survey went up 2 percent between the second half of 2016 and the second half of 2017.

The January Consumer Price Index Summary is the last time the agency is going to report Pittsburgh figures because of a redesign of the survey that dropped Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Portland from the sample.

Within the Pittsburgh area, the highest price increase was for utility gas, which went up 13.7 percent. The largest decreases were for clothing, -1.5 percent, and recreation, -1.6 percent.

The national consumer price index, which is reported on a monthly basis, increased 0.1 percent in December from November. Compared to December 2016, it increased 2.1 percent.

