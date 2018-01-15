Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

CVS Pharmacy promises to end touch ups of its beauty images

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
A CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh.
A CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh.

Updated 7 hours ago

NEW YORK — CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health Corp., wants to end touch ups of its beauty images in its marketing campaigns by the end of 2020.

The plan, announced Monday, affects the marketing materials CVS produces, but it also says it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure transparency.

CVS says it will also launch the “CVS Beauty Mark”, a watermark used to highlight imagery that hasn't been materially altered. That means changing or enhancing a person's shape, size, skin or eye color, or any other individual characteristics. The CVS Beauty Mark will start to appear on CVS Pharmacy produced-beauty imagery this year.

The initiative is the latest by Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS to be a better corporate citizen.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.