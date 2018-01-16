Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Steak-umm achieves goal of verification on Twitter

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
Box of Steak-Umm meat.
Steak-umm, owned by Reading’s Quaker Maid Meats, launched a campaign nearly four months ago to become verified on the social media platform, employing bizarre absurdist jokes alongside doctored images and videos.
Updated 9 hours ago

READING, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based frozen sliced steak brand has achieved success in its months-long campaign to become verified on Twitter.

Steak-umm, owned by Reading's Quaker Maid Meats, launched a campaign nearly four months ago to become verified on the social media platform, employing bizarre absurdist jokes alongside doctored images and videos. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Twitter verification comes via a blue check mark granted to various companies and celebrities on the platform.

Steak-umm's Twitter account confirmed Monday that the brand's profile was now verified.

The campaign was coordinated by Nathan Allebach, who has amassed an audience of over 12,000 followers on Steak-umm's Twitter profile .

Allebach said Monday the team was "beefstorming" ideas for how to move forward post-verification, including a possible celebratory event.

