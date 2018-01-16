Steak-umm achieves goal of verification on Twitter
Updated 9 hours ago
READING, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based frozen sliced steak brand has achieved success in its months-long campaign to become verified on Twitter.
Steak-umm, owned by Reading's Quaker Maid Meats, launched a campaign nearly four months ago to become verified on the social media platform, employing bizarre absurdist jokes alongside doctored images and videos. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Twitter verification comes via a blue check mark granted to various companies and celebrities on the platform.
Steak-umm's Twitter account confirmed Monday that the brand's profile was now verified.
The campaign was coordinated by Nathan Allebach, who has amassed an audience of over 12,000 followers on Steak-umm's Twitter profile .
Allebach said Monday the team was "beefstorming" ideas for how to move forward post-verification, including a possible celebratory event.
we did it pic.twitter.com/RzjFGAVofg— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 15, 2018
people who argue with us on twitter often forget that there's a real sentient box of frozen beef sheets behind the keyboard and not just some lifeless humanit's 2018 for meat's sakecome with it now— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 16, 2018
@steak_umm I heard the good news about being verified.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 15, 2018