Import prices jumped 3 percent in 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Prices on imported goods increased an average of 3 percent in 2017, the largest calendar-year rise since they rose 8.5 percent in 2011, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fuels and lubricants drove the increase, with their prices jumping 18.4 percent in 2017. That was added onto a 24.7 percent spike in 2016, which was the first time import fuel prices increased since 2011.

Petroleum import prices increased 20.6 percent while natural gas import prices dropped 15.7 percent.

Nonfuel import prices rose an average of 1.4 percent in 2017 after increasing 0.2 percent in 2016.

