Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Consumer watchdog chief's budget request: $0

The Los Angeles Times | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Mick Mulvaney speaks during a news conference after his first day as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington. Mulvaney said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that he is launching a review of all the federal consumer watchdog agency's policies and priorities.
Associated Press
Mick Mulvaney speaks during a news conference after his first day as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington. Mulvaney said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that he is launching a review of all the federal consumer watchdog agency's policies and priorities.

Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON — In his first quarterly funding request as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mick Mulvaney is asking for nothing.

“This letter is to inform you that for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018, the Bureau is requesting $0,” he wrote Wednesday to Janet Yellen, chair of the Federal Reserve, which provides the watchdog agency's funding.

Mulvaney said the bureau had enough money on hand to cover its anticipated $145 million in expenses for the quarter, which began Jan. 1, and that he plans to slash the bureau's reserve fund.

Mulvaney is an outspoken critic of the bureau who was made acting director in November — a controversial move by President Trump that is being challenged in court. In a 2014 interview, Mulvaney called the bureau a “joke — in a sad, sick kind of way” and said that he “would like to get rid of it.”

In his letter to Yellen, he said: “I have been assured that the funds currently in the Bureau Fund are sufficient for the bureau to carry out its statutory mandates for the next fiscal quarter while striving to be efficient, effective and accountable.”

The request for no funding came as Mulvaney announced the first step toward an overhaul of the agency: a review of its entire operation. Consumer advocates criticized that move, announced Wednesday, and on Thursday they blasted the funding request.

“There can be no clearer signal of Mick Mulvaney's intent to defang and dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau than his request of zero dollars in funding and his decision to instead drain the bureau's reserve set up to provide funding during emergencies,” said Karl Frisch, executive director of Allied Progress, a consumer watchdog group.

Because any Fed surplus is returned to the Treasury each year, Mulvaney said his funding decision will help reduce the federal budget deficit. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the 2018 budget deficit will be $581 billion.

“While this approximately $145 million may not make much of a dent in the deficit, the men and women of the bureau are proud to do their part to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Mulvaney wrote.

He said he decided not to follow the practice of his predecessor, Richard Cordray, in maintaining a reserve fund “to address possible financial contingencies.”

Mulvaney, who also serves as White House budget director, questioned whether the bureau had the legal authority to establish a reserve fund. And he added that he saw “no practical reason” for a large reserve given that the Fed has never denied a bureau request for funding since it was created in 2010.

Mulvaney intends to “spend down the reserve fund until it is of a much smaller size,” he wrote.

When the 2017 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the bureau's fund had an unobligated balance of $177.1 million, according to its annual financial report. On Oct. 12, Cordray requested $217.1 million for the first quarter of 2018. The Fed transferred the money six days later.

The bureau was created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to oversee credit cards, mortgages and other financial products.

The agency has provided consumers about $12 billion in refunds and debt relief from financial institutions since opening in 2011. It also played a key role in penalizing Wells Fargo & Co. for its creation of unauthorized accounts.

But Republicans and many financial firms have said the bureau has been too aggressive in enforcing consumer protection laws and drafting new regulations to avoid future abuses.

Mulvaney said on his first day on the job in November that he told bureau employees, “Look, I'm not here to shut the place down, because the law doesn't allow me to do that. That being said, we're going to run it differently than the previous administration.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.