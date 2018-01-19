Jimmy John's sprouts linked to multistate salmonella outbreak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO - State and federal health officials are investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to sprouts at Jimmy John's.

Two cases involving Illinois residents have been reported, and Jimmy John's said it would temporarily stop serving sprouts at all its locations nationwide as a precaution, after at least one request to do so from state health officials.

Jimmy John's President and CEO James North said in a statement that “food safety and the welfare of our customers are top priorities and not negotiable in our business.”

Jimmy John's said it made the decision to stop serving sprouts across the country “after an investigation in the last 24 hours indicated that sprouts purchased from two growers in Minnesota could be linked to seven food safety complaints received over a one-week period in December in Illinois and Wisconsin.”

It was not immediately clear how many people have become ill nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration also are involved in the investigation.

The two Illinois residents became sick on Dec. 20 and 26.

Symptoms of salmonella can include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. Those affected generally start showing symptoms between six and 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria. Most illnesses go away on their own and don't require treatment.

Jimmy John's sprouts were linked to outbreaks of salmonella in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Sprouts at the Champaign-based chain also were linked to an E. coli outbreak in 2008.

Sprouts need warm, humid air to grow, an environment that is also conducive for pathogen growth. Some foodborne illness experts have gone so far as to push for a warning label for the greens.

Jimmy John's warns customers in stores and online about the potential dangers. When ordering a sandwich that contains sprouts online, a pop-up warning appears that reads: “The consumption of raw sprouts may result in an increased risk of food-borne illness and poses a health risk to everyone.”