Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
Amazon employee Krishna Iyer shows off an Amazon Go app as he shops in the store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Amazon employee Krishna Iyer shows off an Amazon Go app as he shops in the store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Customer Paul Fan shops at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store on the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Customer Paul Fan shops at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store on the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer reaches for a 'Just Walk Out Shopping' mug at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer reaches for a 'Just Walk Out Shopping' mug at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer scans his Amazon Go cellphone app at the entrance as he heads into an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer scans his Amazon Go cellphone app at the entrance as he heads into an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer looks overhead in an Amazon Go store, where sensors and cameras are part of a system used to tell what people have purchased and charge their Amazon account, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon opened its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A customer looks overhead in an Amazon Go store, where sensors and cameras are part of a system used to tell what people have purchased and charge their Amazon account, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon opened its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Store employees Tyler 'Hutch' Hutchinson, left, and Eric Halgren stock shelves at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The artificial intelligence-powered store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Store employees Tyler 'Hutch' Hutchinson, left, and Eric Halgren stock shelves at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The artificial intelligence-powered store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, people walk past an Amazon Go store in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, people walk past an Amazon Go store in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
This undated image provided by Amazon shows an Amazon Go store in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Amazon via AP)
This undated image provided by Amazon shows an Amazon Go store in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Amazon via AP)

Updated 5 hours ago

SEATTLE — No cashiers, no lines, no registers — this is how Amazon sees the future of in-store shopping.

The online retailer opened its Amazon Go concept to the public Monday, selling milk, potato chips and other items typically found at a convenience store. Amazon employees have been testing the store, which is at the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters, for about a year.

The public opening is another sign that Amazon is serious about expanding its physical presence. It has opened more than a dozen bookstores, taken over space in some Kohl's department stores and bought Whole Foods last year, giving it 470 grocery stores.

But Amazon Go is unlike its other stores. Shoppers enter by scanning the Amazon Go smartphone app at a turnstile. When they pull an item of the shelf, it's added to their virtual cart. If the item is placed back on the shelf, it is removed from the virtual cart. Shoppers are charged when they leave the store.

The company says it uses computer vision, machine learning algorithms and sensors to figure out what people are grabbing off its store shelves.

The store is not without employees — Amazon says there will be people there making food, stocking shelves and helping customers. On Monday, workers were on hand to help shoppers find and download the Amazon Go app on their phones.

Amazon says families can shop together with just one phone scanning everyone in. Anything they grab from the shelf will also be added to the tab of the person who signed them in. But don't help out strangers: Amazon warns that grabbing an item from the shelf for someone else means you'll be charged for it.

At about 1,800 square feet, the store will also sell ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Items from the Whole Foods 365 brand are also stocked, such as cookies, popcorn and dried fruit.

The company had announced the Amazon Go store in December 2016 and said it would open by early 2017, but it delayed the debut while it worked on the technology and company employees tested it out.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.