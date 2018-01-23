Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

It's all or nothing for Elon Musk as Tesla demands massive growth

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled 'Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead' on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled 'Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead' on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
FILE - This April 7, 2015 file photo shows the Tesla logo on the new Tesla Model S 70D during a test drive in Detroit. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - This April 7, 2015 file photo shows the Tesla logo on the new Tesla Model S 70D during a test drive in Detroit. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Updated 10 hours ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Elon Musk will remain at Tesla under a 10-year, all-or-nothing pay package that demands massive growth.

The agreement, revealed Tuesday in a regulatory filing, requires that Tesla grow in $50 billion leaps, to a staggering $650 billion market capitalization.

To put those demands in perspective, the electric car maker, based in Palo Alto, California, is worth less than $60 billion today.

Tesla must hit a series of escalating revenue and adjusted profit targets, only after which Musk would vest stock options worth 1 percent of company shares.

If the goals are reached, Tesla will be one of the biggest companies in America, and it Musk's wealth would grow exponentially.

In order to vest shares when milestones are reached, Musk must stay on as CEO or serve as both executive chairman and chief product officer. Tesla provides for Musk's long-term leadership, but also gives flexibility to name another CEO in the future. Tesla said while it doesn't currently intend for Musk to step away from the CEO role, the terms allow Musk to potentially focus more of his attention on key product and strategic matters in the future.

Musk has worked under similar all-or-nothing conditions before. Under a 2012 agreement, Musk's stock options that vested only if the Tesla's market cap continued to rise in $4 billion increments. The company also had to hit matching operational milestones, including vehicle production targets and developmental milestones tied to the Model X and Model 3 programs. Tesla wound up reaching all of the market cap milestones and nine of the 10 operational milestones.

When that pay package was created, the company was worth a fraction of what it is worth now, and the goals have become more highflying.

While Musk continues to generate with SpaceX program and hyperloop mass transit systems, Tesla has had some difficulty meeting production targets. The company fell short of production goals for its new Model 3 sedan this month. Tesla made 2,425 Model 3s in the fourth quarter. That's only a fraction of the 20,000 per month that Musk promised last summer when the car first went into production. Tesla has wrestled with production bottlenecks and now expects to produce 10,000 Model 3s per month at the end of the first quarter, and 20,000 Model 3s per month at the end of the second quarter.

But the company, while recording ascending sales numbers, continues to lose money.

Musk's new pay package still needs the approval of Tesla shareholders, who will vote on it at a special meeting in late March. Elon and Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, will recuse themselves from the vote.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.