Company recalls meatballs over Listeria fears

DALLAS — A New Jersey-based company is recalling 3,420 pounds of its frozen meatballs that are distributed throughout Texas and the South because of Listeria concerns.

Rich Products Corp. warned consumers not to eat Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs if the packages have a “best-use” date of December 2018 and include the numbered code 15507351.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The meatballs were shipped to Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The problem was discovered Jan. 24 when the company alerted the government's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, in addition to diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The company is concerned that some customers could be keeping the meatballs in their freezers. If so, the meatballs should be thrown out immediately.

