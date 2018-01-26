Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

California governor pushes for 5 million zero-emission cars

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
In this 2015 photo, Darshan Brahmbhatt plugs a charger into his electric vehicle at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District charging station in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this 2015 photo, Darshan Brahmbhatt plugs a charger into his electric vehicle at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District charging station in Sacramento, Calif.
California Gov. Jerry Brown (right) receives applause from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, after delivering his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif. Brown called for putting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 in his speech and on Friday issued an executive order and called for a $2.5 billion investment to help reach that goal.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Jerry Brown (right) receives applause from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, after delivering his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif. Brown called for putting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 in his speech and on Friday issued an executive order and called for a $2.5 billion investment to help reach that goal.

Updated 12 hours ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown outlined a $2.5 billion plan Friday to help Californians buy electric vehicles and expand a network of charging stations as part of an ambitious goal of getting 5 million zero-emission cars on the road by 2030.

The executive order is Brown's latest step to advance an ambitious climate agenda during his final year in office. He has positioned California as a global leader in fighting climate change amid President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

The number of zero-emission cars is a significant expansion of Brown's goal of selling 1.5 million such vehicles by 2025. It's a nearly 15-fold increase over the 350,000 zero-emission vehicles already on California's roads. The $2.5 billion in spending still needs legislative approval.

Reaching the goal will require that 40 percent of vehicles sold in 2030 be clean, said Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, up from about 5 percent now.

“We think that's a very reasonable proposal,” Nichols said. “It's not a stretch.”

Brown's plan would extend subsidies to help people buy emission-free vehicles. It seeks to have 250,000 electric-vehicle charging stations and 200 hydrogen fueling stations. That's an increase from about 14,000 charging stations and 31 hydrogen stations.

California will need to radically reduce pollution from the transportation sector to reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gases 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Pollution from cars, trucks and other modes of transportation account for the largest portion of greenhouse gas emissions.

The state has successfully reduced emissions from power plants thanks to the widespread adoption of wind, solar and hydroelectricity, but pollution from transportation has inched up.

Brown proposes using money from a mixture of existing programs and the state's cap-and-trade program, which caps pollution levels and auctions off permits to pollute.

The plan faces a number of obstacles. Consumers have been slow to warm to electric cars, preferring pickups and sport-utility vehicles. And while the number of electric options is growing, automakers and dealers have not aggressively marketed them to consumers.

Brown administration officials believe demand will increase as the cars become more visible on roadways and people learn more about them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.