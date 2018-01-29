Autoworkers sue UAW, Fiat Chrysler: You scammed us

DETROIT — In the wake of a growing FBI corruption probe, the UAW and Fiat Chrysler have a new legal headache: A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by autoworkers who claim they were duped and scammed by their own union.

The plaintiffs claim that a years-long scheme involving auto executives paying bribes to union bosses cheated them out of “hundreds of millions of dollars” in union dues that were “wasted on tainted bargaining.” They want to recover their dues, claiming the UAW leaders, who were supposed to be looking out for their interests, were instead in cahoots with Fiat Chrysler execs who “paid bribes to executives of the UAW to take FCA-friendly positions.”

“The conspiracy ... has resulted in tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in union dues not being used for the intended purpose: bargaining for the benefit of the union members,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, which seeks class action status on behalf of tens of thousands of UAW members, was filed by three union members who work at FCA.

It was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court — the same day that UAW President Dennis Williams sent a letter to the union rank-and-file insisting the bargaining process was not corrupted as a result of the bribery scheme.

Williams argued that the FBI investigation is about a “handful” of corrupt former UAW officials, saying “there is simply no truth to the claim that this misconduct compromised the negotiation of our collective bargaining agreement or had any impact on union funds.”

He also defended the contracts reached with FCA, stating “the 2011 agreement ... was in fact patterned after the agreements our union negotiated at Ford and General Motors” and “the 2015 agreement was among the richest for workers ever reached, even renegotiating a more generous profit sharing formula that recently produced $5,500 on average to every FCA worker.”

Attorney Raymond Sterling, who is representing the three UAW workers, says he doesn't buy it.

“Usually, where there's money exchanged, it's for a reason. Certainly there's a lot of evidence that the system was corrupted, and our clients feel like it's been corrupted,” Sterling told the Free Press. “They paid a lot of money to have proper representation. And now they're finding out there were a lot of hands in the cookie jar.”

So far, four people have been charged in the federal probe — all of whom have cut deals — and another six individuals are expected to be charged: three FCA executives and three UAW officials.

The lawsuit cites the recent guilty plea of former FCA Vice President Alphons Iacobelli, who stated that he and other FCA officials paid $1.5 million in gifts and cash to UAW leaders “in an effort to obtain benefits, concessions and advantages for FCA in the negotiation, implementation and administration of collective bargaining agreements between FCA and the UAW.”

Among those bribed with things like trips, jewelry, fancy watches and expensive booze, Iacobelli said, were the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield and Holiefield's widow, Monica-Morgan Holifield. She was also charged and has a guilty plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 6.

The UAW contends that Iacobelli is making this up to get himself a better deal and that the case is really only about greedy people, including Iacobelli, stealing money to line their own pockets. He faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne also has maintained that the case is about “two bad actors” who stole to line their own pockets, and that the bargaining process was not tainted by their misdeeds.

But the plaintiffs believe that there was collusion between FCA and UAW officials. Specifically, it cites an incident in 2013, when Iacobelli allegedly provided Holiefield with a script in advance of a meeting with the International UAW's executive board.

At the time, the union was considering a multibillion-dollar offer from FCA to purchase the nearly 42 percent equity interest in Chrysler Group held by the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust as a result of the 2009 bankruptcy of the automaker.

According to Iacobelli, Holifield had been scripted by FCA officials before that meeting on what to say. The purchase was completed in January 2014.

“The conspiracy of collusion makes it reasonable to conclude that the purchase price arrived at between FCA and the UAW was not negotiated at arm's length, was not a legitimate bargained-for exchange and was overvalued to the benefit of FCA and to the detriment of the UAW's membership,” the lawsuit states. “The result was that in all likelihood, the UAW's membership paid tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in union dues for a transaction tainted by the conspiracy between FCA and the UAW.”

The UAW denies Holiefield had any influence over the terms of the stock sale.

“I am not here to defend General Holiefield or excuse his conduct with Al Iacobelli, but the fact is Mr. Holiefield said nothing at the meeting that anyone who participated can recall, let alone did Holiefield have any impact on the stock sale decision by the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust,” Williams said in his letter to the rank-and-file.

“In fact, a third-party independent fiduciary retained by the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust controlled the Trust's handling of the stock sale and that independent fiduciary had sole discretion and authority regarding the sale of the stock. This simply was not a matter that Holiefield influenced, much less controlled.”

The lawsuit also cites the guilty plea of Virdell King, a former senior UAW official who was responsible for negotiating and administering the collecting bargaining agreements between the UAW and FCA on behalf of union members.

In August, King, 65, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from FCA officials in the form of designer shoes, clothing, jewelry, luggage and other personal items — all of which were paid for using credit cards issued through the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center.

According to federal court documents, Iacobelli urged senior UAW officials to use the training center credit cards to make personal purchases, stating “if you see something you want, feel free to buy it.” This, prosecutors said, was part of a bigger plan by Iacobelli to keep union bosses “fat, dumb and happy.”

In the end, the government says, the bargaining process was perverted.

“Virdell King's plea casts a dark shadow on UAW contracts negotiated while she was a member of the International Union's collective bargaining team,” Chicago-based Department of Labor official James Vanderberg said last year.

“As a high ranking official, she was entrusted to negotiate contracts and implement them to serve the union members she represented, but instead she traded away their trust for more than $40,000 in shoes, jewelry, clothing and other things that were ultimately paid for by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.”

King faces up to 16 months in prison when she is sentenced in June.