Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Why now is a critical time to pay off credit card debt

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
It’s always good to pay off your credit card debt, but now may be a better time than ever to do so. Americans’ debt levels have been creeping back up recently and interest rates are expected to rise soon. That’s a combination that could put consumers in a bind if they’re carrying a balance on their cards.
It’s always good to pay off your credit card debt, but now may be a better time than ever to do so. Americans’ debt levels have been creeping back up recently and interest rates are expected to rise soon. That’s a combination that could put consumers in a bind if they’re carrying a balance on their cards.

Updated 11 hours ago

It's always good to pay off your credit card debt, but now may be a better time than ever to do so.

Americans' debt levels have been growing and interest rates are rising — a combination that could put consumers in a bind if they carry a balance on their cards.

The Federal Reserve said last month that overall consumer borrowing in the United States jumped 8.8 percent in November, the most in more than two years, a sign of growing confidence in the economy. The category of debt made up mostly of credit cards jumped $11.2 billion, the most in a year, to $1.02 trillion.

That is the highest level on record, without adjusting for inflation.

Rising debt levels can mean consumers feel better about the economy and are more willing to spend. But some experts say people may be over-extending themselves. And with the Federal Reserve expected to hike a key interest rate further this year, the cost for carrying debt on credit cards is likely to rise.

“Everyone has this sense that there is a storm brewing,” said Bruce McClary, spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “All indications that we've seen are that people are carrying higher balances from month-to-month and more are behind on their monthly payments. That's not a healthy mix.”

So what can you do?

Take control

“To know where you are going, you need to know where you have been,” McClary said.

That means taking a hard look at your financial picture. Take stock of your debts, along with associated interest rates and minimum payments. Track your spending to get a sense of where your money goes each month.

Reduce rates

Ask your credit card companies if they will lower your rates.

The average annual percentage rate on a credit card is around 16 percent. That's pretty steep, so you may want to consider moving your balance to a card with a lower or zero-interest introductory rate to help pay it off faster.

A word of warning: you'll probably have to pay a balance transfer fee and pay the balance off before that promotion window ends or you could face accumulated interest.

Pick a plan

There are two common debt repayment strategies — avalanche and snowball.

The avalanche works by putting all your extra money toward your highest interest rate debt. Once that's paid off, you start paying off the next most expensive debt until it's all gone.

While the avalanche makes the most sense financially, sometimes the snowball method provides more motivation. With this strategy, you pay off the smallest debt first, to boost your spirits. Then you use that momentum to pay off the next biggest bill and so on, building your efforts like a snowball.

It doesn't really matter which one you use, just that you do it, said Lauren Zangardi Haynes, a financial advisor. You also need to break the spending habits that got you into debt in the first place.

If you just can't find a way to make your payments work at all, consider finding a nonprofit credit counseling organization at nfcc.org.

Stick to it

This is the hard part.

“It's an extremely long journey to get debt free and it can be lonely,” Zangardi Haynes said. She suggests finding a coach or accountability partner to help keep you on track and energized.

Remember your sole focus should be getting out of debt, so don't plan any fancy vacations or big purchases for now. You may backslide or hit some road bumps but don't let that sap your motivation, McClary said.

If possible, set aside a small cushion of cash to help with unexpected expenses that you might be tempted to put on a card.

“It's not going to be easy but it's worth doing,” Zangardi Haynes said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me