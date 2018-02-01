Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Business Headlines

Starbucks launches credit card, hoping to jolt sales

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
This image provided by Starbucks shows the new Starbucks Rewards credit card, launched in cooperation with JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Starbucks Rewards credit card has a $49 annual fee and lets cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food for purchases made in and out of the coffee chain. (Courtesy of Starbucks via AP)
This image provided by Starbucks shows the new Starbucks Rewards credit card, launched in cooperation with JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Starbucks Rewards credit card has a $49 annual fee and lets cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food for purchases made in and out of the coffee chain. (Courtesy of Starbucks via AP)
FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows a Starbucks logo sign in the window of one of the chain's cafes in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, Starbucks launches its Starbucks Rewards credit card, in cooperation with JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Starbucks Rewards credit card has a $49 annual fee and lets cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food for purchases made in and out of the coffee chain. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows a Starbucks logo sign in the window of one of the chain's cafes in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, Starbucks launches its Starbucks Rewards credit card, in cooperation with JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Starbucks Rewards credit card has a $49 annual fee and lets cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food for purchases made in and out of the coffee chain. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Updated 22 hours ago

NEW YORK — Starbucks has a new product that it hopes will hook coffee lovers: a credit card.

The card, launched Thursday with JPMorgan Chase and Visa, comes as Starbucks struggles with slowing growth in the U.S. With the new card, Starbucks wants to lure those who aren't yet signed up for its rewards program. The Seattle-based company has more than 14 million Starbucks members in its rewards program in the U.S., but it is working to grow that number because members tend to stop by its shops more often for coffee or snacks.

The Starbucks Rewards credit card has a $49 annual fee and lets cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food with purchases they make at the coffee chain and elsewhere. Cardholders will be enrolled into the Starbucks rewards program.

Branded credit cards, like the Starbucks one, have been popular for decades since they help strengthen customer loyalty. Ride-hailing company Uber, for example, launched a credit card last year.

Starbucks Corp. said it also plans to launch a prepaid card in April with Chase for those who don't want a credit card or can't qualify for one.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me