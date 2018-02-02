Kennametal growth continues; net income, sales jump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Driven by strong growth in its global markets, industrial toolmaker Kennametal saw net income jump to $42.1 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, up from $7.9 million for the same quarter in 2016.

Sales for last quarter were $571.3 million, up 17 percent from $487.5 million in the same quarter last year, the company reported Friday.

Kennametal, with headquarters in Pittsburgh and corporate offices in Unity, posted earnings per share of 51 cents for the company's second quarter, compared to 9 cents for the same period in 2016.

Kennametal's sales “continue to be stronger than our expectation,” CEO Chris Rossi said Friday in an earnings call with analysts.

In August, the company reported that it ended fiscal year 2017 with a net income of $51.9 million compared to the net loss of $223.9 million that it suffered in 2016.

Kennametal sells its metal working tools and wear-resistant solutions in the aerospace, earthworks, oil and gas, mining, general engineering and transportation industries.

The bulk of the sales growth — 15 percent — came from its existing businesses rather than through mergers and acquisitions.

With half of its fiscal year complete, the company has raised projections of its sales growth to between 9 and 11 percent, up from its previous outlook of 5 to 7 percent.

Rossi became the company's CEO in August. He said Kennametal's markets had previously been “in a trough” but are now “in the early innings of a recovery.”

“The markets are continuing to show strength right now, and our growth initiatives are taking hold,” Rossi said in a statement.

Over the past three years, Kennametal underwent a restructuring that shed plants and jobs. It has trimmed its workforce by about 1,000 jobs to 11,000 globally.

Kennametal's stock closed Thursday at $49.21 a share, up 43 cents from Wednesday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.