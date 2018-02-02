Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Kennametal growth continues; net income, sales jump

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
Scott S. Spangler | Trib Total Media

Updated 10 hours ago

Driven by strong growth in its global markets, industrial toolmaker Kennametal saw net income jump to $42.1 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, up from $7.9 million for the same quarter in 2016.

Sales for last quarter were $571.3 million, up 17 percent from $487.5 million in the same quarter last year, the company reported Friday.

Kennametal, with headquarters in Pittsburgh and corporate offices in Unity, posted earnings per share of 51 cents for the company's second quarter, compared to 9 cents for the same period in 2016.

Kennametal's sales “continue to be stronger than our expectation,” CEO Chris Rossi said Friday in an earnings call with analysts.

In August, the company reported that it ended fiscal year 2017 with a net income of $51.9 million compared to the net loss of $223.9 million that it suffered in 2016.

Kennametal sells its metal working tools and wear-resistant solutions in the aerospace, earthworks, oil and gas, mining, general engineering and transportation industries.

The bulk of the sales growth — 15 percent — came from its existing businesses rather than through mergers and acquisitions.

With half of its fiscal year complete, the company has raised projections of its sales growth to between 9 and 11 percent, up from its previous outlook of 5 to 7 percent.

Rossi became the company's CEO in August. He said Kennametal's markets had previously been “in a trough” but are now “in the early innings of a recovery.”

“The markets are continuing to show strength right now, and our growth initiatives are taking hold,” Rossi said in a statement.

Over the past three years, Kennametal underwent a restructuring that shed plants and jobs. It has trimmed its workforce by about 1,000 jobs to 11,000 globally.

Kennametal's stock closed Thursday at $49.21 a share, up 43 cents from Wednesday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me