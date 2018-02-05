Arby's closes deal for Buffalo Wild Wings, makes new company
NEW YORK — Arby's completed its deal to buy Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday and created a new company named Inspire Brands that will run the chains.
Inspire Brands will oversee Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and a small chain with about 30 locations called R Taco. Arby's, known for its meaty sandwiches, has more than 3,400 restaurants; Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200.
The time is right to create a different kind of restaurant company. Today, we're launching Inspire Brands https://t.co/eKwznviiKi pic.twitter.com/ZI1qb8AXfQ— Inspire Brands (@InspireBrandsHQ) February 5, 2018
Several casual restaurant chains, including Buffalo Wild Wings, have been taken private recently as they lose customers to cheaper and faster chains. Another sit-down chain, Ruby Tuesday, was bought by private equity firm NRD Capital last year.
At Buffalo Wild Wings, which serves chicken wings in a sports bar atmosphere, a key sales figure has fallen in the past two quarters. Arby's had announced in November that it would pay $2.4 billion for Buffalo Wild Wings. When debt is included, the companies value the deal at $2.9 billion.
Inspire Brands, which is controlled by private equity firm Roark Capital, is based in Atlanta. Inspire Brands said it will have total sales of more than $7.6 billion a year. Arby's CEO Paul Brown will have the same title at the new company.