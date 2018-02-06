Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Trade deficit widened in 2017, Census Bureau reports

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The international trade deficit continued to widen in December with the value of goods and services imported exceeding the value of exports by $53.1 billion, an increase of $2.7 billion from November's trade gap, according to the Census Bureau.

Both exports and imports increased between November and December. Exports grew by $3.5 billion to $203.4 billion. Imports grew $6.2 billion to $256.5 billion.

President Trump has made reducing the deficit, particularly with China and Mexico, a priority of his administration.

For the entire year, the deficit increased $61.2 billion from 2016 for a 2017 total of $566 billion. That's the worst deficit since 2008, when it was $709 billion.

The 2017 deficit with China set a record at $375.2 billion. The deficit with Mexico grew by $6.7 billion to $71 billion in 2017.

