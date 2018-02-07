Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Chipotle, citing tax changes, sends bonuses, ups benefits

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows a sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Chipotle says it will offer special cash and stock bonuses and improved paid parental leave benefits to workers following recent tax reform legislation. The burrito chain is the latest company to take such action. Others making similar moves include Walmart, Starbucks and Disney. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that qualified hourly and salaried restaurant workers will receive a special one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
DENVER — Chipotle will be doling out one-time cash and stock bonuses, and will broaden parental leave benefits for workers following sweeping changes to U.S. tax law.

The announcement Wednesday follows similar actions at big companies including Walmart, Starbucks and Disney.

Qualified hourly and salaried restaurant workers at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will receive a special one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 and, or a one-time stock grant. There will also be additional paid parental leave coverage for a broad range of workers, from hourly managers to salaried employees.

The Denver company said that more than a third of its immediate savings from tax law changes will go to employees.

