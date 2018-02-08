Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Twitter turns first profit, but problems remain

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. Twitter reports earnings Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Square CEO Jack Dorsey is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter CEO Dorsey serves as the head of payments company Square, taking advantage of the companies’ close geographical locations to split his time between the two. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK — Twitter says it had first quarterly profit in history and returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Its stock increased in pre-market trading Thursday.

Though the results beat Wall Street's cautious expectations, they don't solve the company's broader problems.

It's been dealing with abuse, fake accounts and attempts by Russian agents to spread misinformation. The troubles have been compounded by stagnant user growth.

And with a prominent executive leaving shortly, and the CEO splitting its time with another company, Twitter's now facing questions about just who is minding the store.

Twitter has said it's dealing with the problems. The company has introduced a slew of new measures to weed out abusive accounts. Still, critics say the company is playing whack-a-mole with its problems, with often inadequate responses.

