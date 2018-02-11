Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Prices increasing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in California

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, Nick Foles of the Super Bowl LII winning team, the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates in a Main Street parade at Walt Disney World on February 5, 2018 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 11 hours ago

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and at Disneyland in California are increasing, company officials said Sunday.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for Magic Kingdom will cost $109 for adults and $103 for children, which represent a $2 increase. During “regular” time, park visitors will pay $4 more with prices jumping to $119 for adults and $113 for children. The “peak” prices will be $129 for adults and $123 for children.

At Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, “value” one-day tickets will now be $102 for adults and $96 for children, which is a $2 bump for both. “Regular” times for adults will be $114 for adults and $108 for children, and “peak” tickets jump to $122 and $116, respectively for adults and children.

At Disneyland, the regular price of admission at the Anaheim, California, park will rise to $117, a $7 change. A single-day ticket during peak periods will climb to $135, an $11 increase. And the value ticket will cost $97, no change.

Prices for Florida residents have also changed. All of the increases are reflected on the parks' websites.

Other changes in the company's flexible pricing program will come later in the year.

In October 2015, Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days with an 8-11 month calendar available online, hoping to prevent overcrowding during the theme parks' busiest times.

Company officials said Sunday that this program will evolve in 2018 to address the visitation patterns of their guests. As the next step, they said, date-specific tickets — with prices published in advance — will be rolled out at Walt Disney World.

“Given the small percentage of guests that purchase a 1-day ticket at Walt Disney World, extending pre-published, date-specific pricing to multi-day tickets will further advance our efforts spread to attendance throughout the year,” said Andrea Finger, spokeswoman for Walt Disney World.

