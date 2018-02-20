Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Uber pulls out of Morocco amid tensions

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
RABAT, Morocco — Uber is pulling out of Morocco — a decision the San Francisco-headquartered company say is linked to the North African country's failure to reform its strict transport rules.

For nearly three years, Uber has been operating illegally in Morocco — despite currently having 19,000 users in Morocco and over 300 drivers.

In a statement Uber said “as long as there is no real reform ... we are forced to suspend our operations.”

Uber drivers have often been targets of intimidation.

Videos have captured Uber drivers in Casablanca surrounded by regular taxi drivers, awaiting the authorities, and in some instances the clashes have become violent.

Bouchaib Abdel Moughit of Casablanca's Taxi Union voiced relief at Uber's departure: “For three years, they stole our living. The competition was unfair.”

