Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

ArcelorMittal laying off 125 people at Montgomery County plant

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

ArcelorMittal plans to lay off 125 workers at its Montgomery County plant starting in April, according to a notice the company filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The Luxembourg-based company announced in September that it was idling its rolling mill at the Conshohocken plant because of limited demand from customers that build bridges, ships, tank cars and military equipment and “the ongoing surge of unfairly traded imports of steel.”

Other plant operations, including the steel finishing facilities, will continue, the company said. A company fact sheet on Conshohocken says the plant employs 265 people.

The company plans to implement the layoffs incrementally, with 17 employees being laid off in mid-April, ArcelorMittal said in an email.

The layoffs are temporary and the company plans to maintain the rolling mill so that it can be restarted if the market improves, the email said.

While the overall company is profitable, the USA operations haven't made a profit in five of the last six quarters, according to a Feb. 15 statement by John Brett, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the U.S. operations lost $38.9 million, the statement says.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me