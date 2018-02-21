Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Ford ousts top exec over 'inappropriate behavior'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ford Executive Vice President Raj Nair addresses the North American International Auto show in Detroit. Ford has ousted Nair, one of its top executives, over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.
Associated Press
In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ford Executive Vice President Raj Nair addresses the North American International Auto show in Detroit. Ford has ousted Nair, one of its top executives, over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

Updated 6 hours ago

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

North America President Raj Nair is leaving the company effective immediately, Ford said in a statement. His replacement has not been named.

Ford didn't say what behavior led to Nair's departure. Ford investigated after a recent anonymous complaint about Nair was made to the company's 24-hour hotline.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

Nair expressed regret in a statement distributed by Ford.

“There have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused,” Nair said.

Nair had served as an executive vice president and head of North America since June 1. Before that, he was Ford's head of global product development and chief technical officer.

Nair joined Ford in 1987 as a mechanical engineer. He held numerous leadership positions in Europe, Asia and South America. Prior to being named head of global product development, Nair oversaw engineering for all Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me